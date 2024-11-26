Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $4,244,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,676,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

