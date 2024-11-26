DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.6-4.2% yr/yr to ~$13.45-13.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.28 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.650-13.950 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.