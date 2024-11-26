DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.6-4.2% yr/yr to ~$13.45-13.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.28 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.650-13.950 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
