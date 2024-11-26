Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Takes $509,000 Position in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Get RF Acquisition Corp II alerts:

RF Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFAI opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.