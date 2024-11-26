SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 5.37% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $30,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $572.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.