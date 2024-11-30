Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

