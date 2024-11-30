Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ UONEK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 24,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The trade was a 38.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

