Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.20 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

