Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,882.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $605.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $522.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $606.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

