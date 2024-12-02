Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Sells A$75,075.00 in Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.27), for a total transaction of A$75,075.00 ($48,750.00).
Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40.
Pacific Smiles Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
About Pacific Smiles Group
Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and Nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.
