Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.66 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

