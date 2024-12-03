Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Declines By 13.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 16.3 %

Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

