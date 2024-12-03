Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Declines By 13.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Down 16.3 %
Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.