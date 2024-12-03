BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 94,924 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,237,616 shares in the company, valued at $464,736,175.68. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 287,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,458. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,192,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.