Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 1,043,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,583,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.