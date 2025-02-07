Barrett & Company Inc. Has $487,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.