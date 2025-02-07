Tobam Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,824 shares of company stock worth $53,611,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

