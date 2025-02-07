Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys C$549,395.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Charles Pellerin purchased 41,411 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,150.15.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,532. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.64 and a 52-week high of C$5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFW. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.