Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $35,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $15,193,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.