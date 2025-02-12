328 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $441,706.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,783.54. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,088 shares of company stock worth $7,524,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

