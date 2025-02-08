Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2394476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of C$113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

