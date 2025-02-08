Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 880 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $263.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $266.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

