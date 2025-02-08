Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.07 and last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 47394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

