Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $185.63 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 341913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.15.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.