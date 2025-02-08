Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $185.63 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 341913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.15.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.