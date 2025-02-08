Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 20,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

