Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $69.21 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 107,592 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.