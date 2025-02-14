Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The stock has a market cap of $302.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

