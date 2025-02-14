V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $542.44 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $542.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.35 and its 200 day moving average is $506.53. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

