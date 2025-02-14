W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

