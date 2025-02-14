Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 173,083 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.