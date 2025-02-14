Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.23 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

