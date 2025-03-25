Top 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that directly participate in or benefit from the development and deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. These companies often include telecom operators, network infrastructure providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and tech firms that contribute to the advanced connectivity and innovations enabled by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,885,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996,800. The company has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $42.15. 64,353,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,117,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,399. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98.

