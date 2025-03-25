Promising Esports Stocks To Watch Today – March 22nd

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are equity securities of companies that are directly involved in the competitive gaming industry, such as team owners, event organizers, or technology providers that support esports tournaments and platforms. Investors purchasing these stocks are betting on the continued growth and mainstream appeal of esports as a major entertainment and technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $154.18. 1,307,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,759. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.18. The stock had a trading volume of 264,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,213. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

