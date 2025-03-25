Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $336.56 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $246.43 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.08. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

