Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 126 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $200.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.42. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

