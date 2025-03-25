Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide data storage services through remote, cloud-based platforms. These companies offer secure, scalable, and accessible storage solutions, making their stocks an attractive option for investors interested in technology and data management sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,105. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. NetApp has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.52. 685,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 653,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Read More