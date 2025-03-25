Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 66 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Standex International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

