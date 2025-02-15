Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Entertainment stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 241,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,067. Alliance Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

