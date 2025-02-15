Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $275.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $233.42 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average is $265.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.