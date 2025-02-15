Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 454726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLX. StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,227.20. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

