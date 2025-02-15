HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 882.35 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 878.84 ($11.06), with a volume of 20156455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875.60 ($11.02).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 801.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 721.67. The company has a market cap of £194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

