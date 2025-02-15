Wynn Resorts, Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of WYNN opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

