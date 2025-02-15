Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 990.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

