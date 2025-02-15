Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 990.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
