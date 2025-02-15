i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 758,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at i3 Verticals
In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,000. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $11,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.0 %
IIIV opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $975.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.51.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 41.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Verticals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.