LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7,430 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,089. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

