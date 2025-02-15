Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $19,390 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Iradimed updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.

Iradimed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 51,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,478. The company has a market cap of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This trade represents a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRMD

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.