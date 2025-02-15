Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $19,390 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Iradimed updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.
Iradimed Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 51,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,478. The company has a market cap of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.
Iradimed Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on IRMD
Iradimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iradimed
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.