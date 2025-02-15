Mark Braund Purchases 6,869 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Braund acquired 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,279 ($91.62) per share, with a total value of £499,994.51 ($629,319.71).

Shares of REAT stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.02 million, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. REACT Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.27.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

