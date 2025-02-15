Short Interest in First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Declines By 50.0%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance

FBPI remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.