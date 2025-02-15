Short Interest in First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Declines By 50.0%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
FBPI remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp of Indiana
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.