First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HISF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

