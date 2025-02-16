Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €54.30 ($57.16) and last traded at €55.50 ($58.42). 12,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($59.37).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $962.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

