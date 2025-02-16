iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,878,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

