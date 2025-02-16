Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,702,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

